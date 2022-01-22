Peoria Manual delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Decatur MacArthur 63-57

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Peoria Manual nabbed it to nudge past Decatur MacArthur 63-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 14, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Peoria Manual took on Peoria Notre Dame on January 11 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
