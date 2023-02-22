Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Peoria Manual chalked up in tripping Peoria 59-51 in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 22.

Peoria Manual drew first blood by forging a 15-14 margin over Peoria after the first quarter.

The Lions came from behind to grab the advantage 30-28 at halftime over the Rams.

Peoria enjoyed a 44-40 lead over Peoria Manual to start the final quarter.

The Rams put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 19-7 edge in the fourth quarter.

