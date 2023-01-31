Peoria Heights exhales after close call with Havana 56-49

The cardiac kids of Peoria Heights unleashed every advantage to outlast Havana 56-49 at Peoria Heights High on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Havana and Peoria Heights faced off on February 1, 2022 at Havana High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Havana faced off against Sciota West Prairie. For more, click here.

