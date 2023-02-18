Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Peoria Heights prevailed over Peoria Quest 59-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 4, Peoria Heights faced off against Delavan . Click here for a recap. Peoria Quest took on Springfield Lanphier on Feb. 11 at Peoria Quest Charter Academy. For results, click here.

