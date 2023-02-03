Peoria earned a convincing 79-59 win over Urbana on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Peoria and Urbana squared off with December 3, 2021 at Peoria High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Urbana faced off against Danville . Click here for a recap. Peoria took on Metamora on January 28 at Peoria High School. For more, click here.

