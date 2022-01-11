Peoria gallops past Dunlap 65-48

Playing with a winning hand, Peoria trumped Dunlap 65-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Peoria a 27-22 lead over Dunlap.
Peoria's control showed as it carried a 56-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 4, Peoria faced off against Peoria Richwoods and Dunlap took on Galesburg on December 29 at Dunlap High School. For a full recap, click here.
