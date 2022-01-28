Peoria explodes on Champaign Central 51-30

Impressive was a ready adjective for Peoria's 51-30 throttling of Champaign Central in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.
Peoria made the first move by forging a 14-6 margin over Champaign Central after the first quarter.
The Lions fought to a 30-16 half margin at the Maroons' expense.
The Lions jumped on top over the Maroons when the fourth quarter began 43-23.
In recent action on January 22, Champaign Central faced off against Effingham and Peoria took on Peoria Notre Dame on January 21 at Peoria High School. Click here for a recap
