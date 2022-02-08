Peoria edges Morton in snug affair 51-42

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Peoria passed in a 51-42 victory at Morton's expense in Illinois boys basketball on February 8.
In recent action on January 29, Peoria faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Morton took on Canton on January 28 at Morton High School. Click here for a recap
