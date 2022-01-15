Peoria Christian wins tense tussle with Glasford Illini Bluffs 60-51

Peoria Christian found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Glasford Illini Bluffs 60-51 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 15.
In recent action on January 10, Peoria Christian faced off against Cuba North Fulton Coop and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Athens on January 8 at Athens High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.