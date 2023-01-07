Peoria Christian survives taut tilt with Clinton 54-48

Peoria Christian edged Clinton 54-48 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
In recent action on December 28, Clinton faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Peoria Christian took on Springfield Calvary on December 30 at Peoria Christian School. Click here for a recap.
