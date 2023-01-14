Peoria Christian hustles by Glasford Illini Bluffs 56-42

Peoria Christian knocked off Glasford Illini Bluffs 56-42 in Illinois boys basketball on January 14.
The last time Peoria Christian and Glasford Illini Bluffs played in a 60-51 game on January 15, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 9, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Fulton and Peoria Christian took on Clinton on January 7 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.