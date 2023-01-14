 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Peoria Christian hustles by Glasford Illini Bluffs 56-42

  • 0

Peoria Christian knocked off Glasford Illini Bluffs 56-42 in Illinois boys basketball on January 14.

The last time Peoria Christian and Glasford Illini Bluffs played in a 60-51 game on January 15, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 9, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Fulton and Peoria Christian took on Clinton on January 7 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News