Peoria Christian finds its footing in victory over Cuba North Fulton Coop 67-38

Cuba North Fulton Coop had no answers as Peoria Christian roared to a 67-38 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on January 10.
In recent action on January 5, Peoria Christian faced off against Lewistown and Cuba North Fulton Coop took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 29 at Cuba North Fulton Coop. For more, click here.
