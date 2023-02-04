Peoria Christian handled Roanoke-Benson 73-41 in an impressive showing during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The last time Peoria Christian and Roanoke-Benson played in a 52-42 game on February 5, 2022. Click here for a recap.

