 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Peoria Christian dismantles Normal Calvary 60-29

  • 0

Peoria Christian painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Normal Calvary's defense for a 60-29 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Peoria Christian and Normal Calvary faced off on December 16, 2021 at Normal Calvary Christian Academy. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 20, Peoria Christian faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs and Normal Calvary took on Arthur Christian on January 20 at Arthur Christian School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News