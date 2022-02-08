Peoria Christian clips Macomb in tight victory 48-43

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Peoria Christian didn't mind, dispatching Macomb 48-43 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 8.

The Chargers made the first move by forging a 16-14 margin over the Bombers after the first quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Peoria Christian added to its advantage with a 32-29 margin in the closing period.

