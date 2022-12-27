Peoria busts Joliet Central 76-48

Peoria recorded a big victory over Joliet Central 76-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Peoria jumped in front of Joliet Central 16-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Steelmen drew within 25-18 at the intermission.

Peoria steamrolled to a 48-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 28-15 advantage in the frame.

