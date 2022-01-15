Pekin sews up Champaign Central 39-31

Pekin broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Champaign Central 39-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 15.
Pekin opened with a 10-9 advantage over Champaign Central through the first quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Pekin, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 29-22 fourth quarter, too.
In recent action on January 7, Champaign Central faced off against Normal Community West and Pekin took on Metamora on January 8 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap
