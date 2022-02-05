Pekin mows down Canton 59-30

Pekin left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Canton 59-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 5.
Pekin's offense stormed to a 35-19 lead over Canton at the intermission.
In recent action on January 28, Pekin faced off against Dunlap and Canton took on Geneseo on January 29 at Geneseo High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
