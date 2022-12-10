Pekin gallops past Mason City Illini Central 59-46

Pekin had its hands full but finally brushed off Mason City Illini Central 59-46 in Illinois boys basketball on December 10.
In recent action on December 3, Pekin faced off against Champaign Central and Mason City Illini Central took on Lewistown on December 2 at Mason City Illini Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
