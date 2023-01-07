Pekin explodes past Bartonville Limestone 58-37

It was a tough night for Bartonville Limestone which was overmatched by Pekin in this 58-37 verdict.
Last season, Pekin and Bartonville Limestone squared off with November 30, 2021 at Pekin High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 27, Pekin faced off against Chicago Comer and Bartonville Limestone took on Chicago Comer on December 29 at Chicago Comer College Prep. For results, click here.
