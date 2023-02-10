Mighty close, mighty fine, Pekin wore a victory shine after clipping Bartonville Limestone 45-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Pekin and Bartonville Limestone played in a 56-42 game on November 30, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 1, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Morton . For results, click here. Pekin took on Canton on February 4 at Pekin High School. Click here for a recap.

