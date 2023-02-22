The cardiac kids of Payson Seymour unleashed every advantage to outlast New Berlin 41-38 on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Payson Seymour and New Berlin faced off on Dec. 23, 2021 at New Berlin High School. For more, click here.

Recently on Feb. 18, New Berlin squared off with Pleasant Hill in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.