Payson Seymour slips past New Berlin 43-40

Payson Seymour poked just enough holes in New Berlin's defense to garner a taut 43-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 23.

The Indians made the first move by forging a 23-22 margin over the Pretzels after the first quarter.

Payson Seymour enjoyed a thin margin over New Berlin with a 32-30 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Indians put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Pretzels 11-10 in the last stanza.

