 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

Payson Seymour slips past New Berlin 43-40

  • 0

Payson Seymour poked just enough holes in New Berlin's defense to garner a taut 43-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 23.

Recently on December 17 , New Berlin squared up on Virden North Mac in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Indians made the first move by forging a 23-22 margin over the Pretzels after the first quarter.

Payson Seymour enjoyed a thin margin over New Berlin with a 32-30 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Indians put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Pretzels 11-10 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Continued storminess to hinder holiday travel in Southern California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News