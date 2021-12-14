 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Paxton-Buckley-Loda rides the rough off Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42-24

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Paxton-Buckley-Loda blunted Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's plans 42-24 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 14.

The first quarter gave the Panthers a 9-6 lead over the Falcons.

The Panthers' shooting pulled ahead to a 25-6 lead over the Falcons at the half.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's domination showed as it carried a 37-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 4, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Watseka on December 10 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News