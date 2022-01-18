 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Paxton-Buckley-Loda knocks off Pontiac Township 63-60

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Paxton-Buckley-Loda's locker room after Tuesday's 63-60 win against Pontiac Township in Illinois boys basketball action on January 18.

Recently on January 12 , Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared up on Watseka in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News