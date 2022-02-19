 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paxton-Buckley-Loda delivers smashing punch early to dump Clifton Central 59-35

Paxton-Buckley-Loda dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 59-35 victory over Clifton Central in Illinois boys basketball on February 19.

Recently on February 11 , Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared up on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

