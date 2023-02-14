St. Joseph-Ogden grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 65-31 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

St. Joseph-Ogden jumped in front of Paxton-Buckley-Loda 27-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans opened a colossal 38-13 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

St. Joseph-Ogden steamrolled to a 54-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 11-5 advantage in the frame.

