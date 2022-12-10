Pawnee engulfs Mt. Olive in point barrage 57-32

Pawnee raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 57-32 win over Mt. Olive during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 2, Pawnee faced off against Pana and Mt Olive took on Raymond Lincolnwood on December 2 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.