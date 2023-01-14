Park Ridge Maine South manhandles Chicago Schurz 50-22

Park Ridge Maine South offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Schurz during this 50-22 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Park Ridge Maine South and Chicago Schurz faced off on January 17, 2022 at Park Ridge Maine South High School. For results, click here.
