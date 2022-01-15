Park Ridge Maine South darts by Chicago Perspectives Math & Science in easy victory 72-50

Park Ridge Maine South controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 72-50 victory over Chicago Perspectives Math & Science in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 15.
In recent action on January 4, Park Ridge Maine South faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Perspectives Math & Science took on Chicago Crane on January 11 at Chicago Perspectives Math & Science Academy. Click here for a recap
