Park Ridge Maine East wills its way past Chicago Amundsen in overtime 90-81

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Park Ridge Maine East could edge Chicago Amundsen 90-81 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 14.
Recently on January 6, Chicago Amundsen squared off with Chicago Al Raby in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.