Park Ridge Maine East severs Chicago Schurz's hopes 61-51

Park Ridge Maine East knocked off Chicago Schurz 61-51 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Park Ridge Maine East and Chicago Schurz played in a 47-44 game on January 17, 2022. Click here for a recap.
