Pana's trick is no treat for Shelbyville 72-40

Pana stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 72-40 win over Shelbyville at Pana High on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Pana took charge in front of Shelbyville 25-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers' offense stomped on to a 46-16 lead over the Rams at the half.
Pana's command showed as it carried a 66-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
