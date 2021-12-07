Pana's trick is no treat for Shelbyville 72-40

Pana stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 72-40 win over Shelbyville at Pana High on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Pana took charge in front of Shelbyville 25-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense stomped on to a 46-16 lead over the Rams at the half.

Pana's command showed as it carried a 66-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

