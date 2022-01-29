Pana's convoy passes Rochester 59-44

Pana notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Rochester 59-44 on January 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 22, Pana faced off against Mattoon and Rochester took on Pleasant Plains on January 22 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave the Panthers a 25-21 lead over the Rockets.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.