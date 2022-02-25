Pana tops Salem 50-38

Stretched out and finally snapped, Pana put just enough pressure on Salem to earn a 50-38 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 25.
Recently on February 15 , Pana squared up on Gillespie in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Pana made the first move by forging a 25-17 margin over Salem after the first quarter.
Pana's supremacy showed as it carried a 50-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
