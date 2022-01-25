 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pana takes victory lap over Sullivan 76-28

Pana left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sullivan 76-28 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.

In recent action on January 14, Sullivan faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Pana took on Litchfield on January 15 at Pana High School. Click here for a recap

Pana opened a monstrous 45-13 gap over Sullivan at the half.

The Panthers pulled ahead to a 63-22 bulge over the Redskins as the fourth quarter began.

