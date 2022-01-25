Pana takes victory lap over Sullivan 76-28

Pana left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sullivan 76-28 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.

Pana opened a monstrous 45-13 gap over Sullivan at the half.

The Panthers pulled ahead to a 63-22 bulge over the Redskins as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.