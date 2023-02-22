Pana topped Hillsboro 58-55 in a tough tilt at Pana High on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Pana and Hillsboro played in a 66-55 game on Dec. 22, 2021. Click here for a recap.

