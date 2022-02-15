Pana pours it on Gillespie 79-49

Pana didn't tinker around with Gillespie. A 79-49 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois boys basketball on February 15.
Pana made the first move by forging a 41-32 margin over Gillespie after the first quarter.
In recent action on February 8, Pana faced off against Vandalia and Gillespie took on Staunton on February 8 at Staunton High School. For more, click here.
