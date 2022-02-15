Pana pours it on Gillespie 79-49

Pana didn't tinker around with Gillespie. A 79-49 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois boys basketball on February 15.

Pana made the first move by forging a 41-32 margin over Gillespie after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.