Pana overcomes St. Joseph-Ogden in competitive affair 59-54

Pana edged St. Joseph-Ogden in a close 59-54 encounter for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 12.
The first quarter gave Pana a 14-9 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden.
In recent action on February 5, Pana faced off against Taylorville and St Joseph-Ogden took on Bloomington Central Catholic on February 7 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.