Pana earns solid win over Sullivan 66-52

Pana called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Sullivan in Illinois boys basketball on January 24.
In recent action on January 19, Pana faced off against Litchfield and Sullivan took on Moweaqua Central A&M on January 17 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.