Pana collects victory over Nokomis 48-38

Pana dumped Nokomis 48-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.

The Panthers opened with a 17-15 advantage over the Redskins through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 19-19 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Pana broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-38 lead over Nokomis.

In recent action on January 7, Pana faced off against Piasa Southwestern and Nokomis took on Raymond Lincolnwood on January 7 at Nokomis High School. For more, click here.

