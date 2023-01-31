Pana collects skin-tight win against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 41-40

Pana weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 41-40 victory against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op in Illinois boys basketball on January 31.

In recent action on January 24, Pana faced off against Sullivan . For more, click here. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op took on Neoga on January 26 at Neoga High School. For results, click here.

