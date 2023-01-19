 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pana blitzes Litchfield in dominating victory 54-34

  • 0

Pana flexed its muscle and floored Litchfield 54-34 at Pana High on January 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Pana and Litchfield played in a 71-51 game on February 23, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Pana faced off against Troy Triad and Litchfield took on Waverly South County on January 7 at Waverly South County High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News