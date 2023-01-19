Pana blitzes Litchfield in dominating victory 54-34

Pana flexed its muscle and floored Litchfield 54-34 at Pana High on January 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Pana and Litchfield played in a 71-51 game on February 23, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Pana faced off against Troy Triad and Litchfield took on Waverly South County on January 7 at Waverly South County High School. For results, click here.
