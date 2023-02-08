It would have taken a herculean effort for Chicago EPIC to claim this one, and Palos Heights Shepard wouldn't allow that in a 91-62 decision for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 8.

In recent action on February 2, Chicago EPIC faced off against Chicago Little Village. For results, click here.

