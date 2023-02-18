Palos Heights Chicago Christian charged Chicago Carver and collected a 60-48 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 18.
Recently on Feb. 10, Chicago Carver squared off with Chicago Manley Career in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.