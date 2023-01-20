Overtime was required before Washington could trip East Peoria 45-41

No one got time-and-a-half, but it took overtime for Washington to overcome East Peoria 45-41 at East Peoria High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Washington and East Peoria played in a 53-36 game on January 22, 2022. For more, click here.
