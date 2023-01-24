Overtime was required before Braidwood Reed-Custer could trip Lisle 61-52

Bonus basketball saw Braidwood Reed-Custer use the extra time to top Lisle 61-52 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.
The last time Lisle and Braidwood Reed-Custer played in a 62-54 game on February 5, 2022. For results, click here.
