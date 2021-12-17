Overtime is just fine for Warrensburg-Latham in win over Maroa-Forsyth 72-66

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Warrensburg-Latham could edge Maroa-Forsyth 72-66 in Illinois boys basketball on December 17.

The Trojans showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-15 advantage over the Cardinals as the first quarter ended.

Maroa-Forsyth took a 41-32 lead over Warrensburg-Latham heading to halftime locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Cardinals and the Trojans locked in a 64-64 stalemate.

The Cardinals' kept the advantage through the first overtime period with an 8-2 scoring edge over the Trojans.

