Overtime is just fine for Maroa-Forsyth in win over Decatur Lutheran 66-64

Extra action was needed before Maroa-Forsyth could slip past Decatur Lutheran 66-64 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 22, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Riverton and Maroa-Forsyth took on Heyworth on December 22 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.
The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 9-7 advantage in the frame.
