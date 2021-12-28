Overtime is just fine for Decatur MacArthur in win over Quincy 58-53

Bonus basketball saw Decatur MacArthur use the overtime to top Quincy 58-53 at Decatur Macarthur High on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Generals' train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 2-0 points differential.

